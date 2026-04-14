Stormy weather winding down; Get ready for the cold!

Spring is starting to look like winter again!

A storm bringing rain & snow across Central & Southern Utah will move east of the area by the middle of the day. Most precipitation will wind down by then, although isolated showers could pop up across most of the area this afternoon.

Behind the storms, temps could go into a free-fall and drop below freezing across parts of Eastern, Central, & Southern Utah overnight!

After a midweek warm-up, a cold storm likely brings valley snow by end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Isolated showers possible in the morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app