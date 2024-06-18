Strong winds wreak havoc across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As a strong cold front moved through much of Utah on Monday, the accompanying wind brought some damage and unwanted visitors.

Pesky tumbleweeds were blown into Eagle Mountain neighborhoods, similar to what happened just a few months ago in parts of Utah County and Salt Lake County.

In Provo, trees were destroyed and garbage cans knocked down:

Jake and Stacey Whimpey

Similarly, trees were ripped out and knocked over at the Springville Cemetery:

Daniel Alt Trees knocked down by the wind at the Springville Cemetery

And in Pleasant Grove, at least one flag pole was knocked down, dust blown all around, and a small brush fire was ignited but quickly contained thanks to local firefighters.

And in several parts of both northern and southern Utah, as many as 5,000 homes were without power at some point in the evening. Most had been restored as of Monday night, according to Rocky Mountain Power.