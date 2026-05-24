SUNDAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

Later on today the high-pressure area that has been bring comfortable conditions to the region moves east, letting small storm systems pass over parts of southwest Wyoming near the Utah/Idaho border and possibly central Utah.

On Memorial Day, conditions will become less calm as a Pacific storm moves inland toward the Northwest. This will bring increasing southerly winds to western Utah on Tuesday. In southwest Utah, where it’s already dry, these winds could make fire weather conditions more dangerous.

By Tuesday, southwest Utah could face dangerous fire weather conditions where vegetation is already dry. Winds will be stronger and more widespread on Wednesday, raising fire weather risks in eastern Utah. Wednesday’s winds are expected to spread across much of Utah and southwest Wyoming.

Later in the week the storm system is likely to weaken and move away, although it’s uncertain exactly where or how much rain it will bring.

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