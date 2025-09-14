Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny skies and calm weather ahead

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

Sunny skies are kicking off your Sunday, with much calmer weather across the state. The low-pressure system that brought severe weather to southeast Utah on Saturday has shifted east, making way for near-seasonal highs and mostly clear skies.

Most valleys will top out in the upper 70s to 80s, while Lower Washington County warms into the low 90s.

Looking ahead to Monday, a clipper storm will slide through northern Utah during the morning, bringing some passing clouds and a few mountain showers.

Temperatures will dip about five degrees from Sunday as a cold front moves through. By midweek, high pressure builds back in, allowing for another warmup.

Calm conditions are expected to hold through Thursday before more active weather makes a return heading into the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere