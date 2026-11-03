Sunny Skies Before Another Storm Hits Utah

A cool November day, but as it becomes mostly sunny across the majority of Utah, it's going to be looking good for Election Day!

Flood warnings & advisories in SE Utah expire mid-morning. But as we get a break from the storms, no new weather related problems that might cause a challenge getting to the ballot box.

The next storm will cross the area tomorrow. Light valley rain & mountain snow are expected across Northern & Central Utah. But the storm won't have much moisture to work with and will be a fast-mover, so it's not expected to have much impact.

It's going to dry out on Thursday. High pressure will build by late week, keeping it dry and bringing a nice warming trend heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Election Day 2026 Weather Forecast

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