Sunny & warm; Perfect spring day!

Gearing up for more warm weather!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny & warm. Temps will climb about 5 to 15 degrees above average, not just today but all the way through Saturday. A weak, mainly dry cold front will slide across the area later tonight into Wednesday, but only knock the temps down a couple degrees.

An active weather pattern develops late week. It's going to be showery & much cooler this weekend with valley rain & mountain snow above 8,000 ft. Temps along the Wasatch Front could drop back down into the 50s by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

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