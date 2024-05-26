Sun's coming back out for Memorial Day weekend!

After a rather cool, active start to the Memorial Day Weekend, the second half of the weekend will be salvaged. Saturday's system departs and a high pressure builds in. This will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Highs Sunday bounce back to 70 along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah with 80s farther south. St. George will touch 90.

Even warmer temperatures are forecast for Memorial Day Monday with highs in the 80s along the Wasatch Front, possibly touching mid-90s in St. George.

The heat continues to build as the high pressure strengthens its grip Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching 90 in Salt Lake and mid to upper 90s in St. George.

A cold front moves in late week, knocking temperatures down to seasonal values with a small chance for a shower or two.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Lows: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs: Lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs: Lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Upper 90s.