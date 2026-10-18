Sunshine returns Sunday up north, with a few showers over southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Happy Sunday, Utah!

Ample sunshine returns to northern Utah today, with a chance of a few showers down south. Daytime highs remain in the upper 60s for northern valleys, with a high of 70 degrees expected in Salt Lake. St. George will remain in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

Our weather turns more unsettled into the work week, with a few showers possible across southern and central Utah again Monday before a more widespread storm system moves in later this week.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and continue through Friday, with most valleys expected to see a decent amount of rainfall. Estimates right now are around 0.50 to 1.50 inches of precipitation through the week. Some higher-elevation areas could see totals near 2 inches.

Cooler air arriving late Thursday into Friday could also bring accumulating snow to the mountains, with several inches possible above 9,500 feet. Stay tuned!

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