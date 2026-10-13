Temperatures & Snow Levels Plunge

Grab a good jacket as well as the umbrella!

A slow moving storm will keep it cool & wet with widespread valley rain & high elevation snow. Isolated thunderstorms are possible and could bring heavy rain at times, although the threat isn't as high as the last couple days.

The storm moves out tomorrow with warmer, dry weather expected for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Showers likely along with isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers & cooler temperatures. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Numerous rain showers & isolated thunderstorms. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Mid 40s.

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