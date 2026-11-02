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The weekend storm is moving out!

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The weekend is over and wet weather is winding down!

The storm that brought heavy rain to UT is moving out. Most precipitation will taper off in the morning with a few showers over the mountains into the afternoon. Cool & dry for Election Day tomorrow!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it dry, but cool for Election Day on Tuesday. A weaker storm will brush by on Wednesday, bringing a chance of more rain to Northern & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: Mid 40s.

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