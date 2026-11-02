The weekend storm is moving out!

The weekend is over and wet weather is winding down!

The storm that brought heavy rain to UT is moving out. Most precipitation will taper off in the morning with a few showers over the mountains into the afternoon. Cool & dry for Election Day tomorrow!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it dry, but cool for Election Day on Tuesday. A weaker storm will brush by on Wednesday, bringing a chance of more rain to Northern & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: Mid 40s.

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