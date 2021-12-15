Thousands lose power as snow hits Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Tuesday night as a new winter storm hit the Wasatch Front.

Rocky Mountain Power reported 12,577 customers without power 10 p.m. — more than doubling the 5,863 reported around 9:45 p.m.

More than 214 different outages have been reported, mostly between Cache Valley and the Salt Lake area — although about 100 in Cedar City were also without power.

As of the latest update on RMP's website, about 750 of the customers impacted are in Cache and Box Elder counties. About 9,200 more are reported in the area of Ogden and Layton. The Salt Lake area is seeing about 2,300 without power, and 250 more in the Tooele area.

The causes of these outages are still under investigation, for the most part. Most were reported between about 8-9 p.m.