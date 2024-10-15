Timeline of cold front expected to finally bring 'winter' to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the moment most Utahns, but not all, have been waiting for... for a very, very long time.

After what seemed like a prolonged summer and a moderate fall, a strong taste of "winter" is set to arrive across Utah before the weekend, bringing much colder temperatures and some substantial snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to drop by 30 degrees, while the Cottonwood Canyons could receive up to 15 inches of snow in certain areas. The Western Uintas may get up to two feet, while other mountain locations in Utah could receive up to a foot of snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80 and the western Uinta Mountains.

Everything will start to get into motion on the following timeline, according to the National Weather Service:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Southwesterly winds with guts up to 35 miles per hour and low humidity will be felt in western Utah, which will create critical fire conditions. People are warned to exercise caution with campfires and avoid activities that could produce sparks that start other fires.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A weak cold front starts things off and makes its way through northern Utah and the mountains will start to see snowfall.

THURSDAY EVENING:

The real cold front arrives and the thermometers will see a sudden drop in temperatures with moderate-to-heavy precipitation, including snow above 5,000 feet.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY:

Mountain snow and valley rain will continue, especially over the eastern Utah mountains. The NWS is forecasting freezing temperatures for the valleys outside of the Wasatch Front and lower Washington County.

The temperatures could get low enough to damage gardens, crops and external pipes.

A few "areas of uncertainty" were listed by the National Weather Service, including:

