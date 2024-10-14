Wintery weather coming to Utah later this week

SALT LAKE CITY — After a warmer-than-usual first half of October, northern Utah will see a sudden drop in temperatures later this week — and even some snow in certain areas.

The National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep in on Thursday. Temperatures are even expected to dip below freezing on Friday and Saturday mornings for nearly the entire state.

Late Thursday and into Friday, snow is expected to fall in the northern mountain ranges. Mountains in the southern part of the state may also get snow on Saturday morning.

NWS

The Cottonwood Canyons are expected to get at least six inches of snow, with up to 15 inches possible in the upper portion of the area. The Western Uintas are expected to get anywhere from 10 inches to two feet. The other mountain areas across the state are forecast to receive 4-12 inches.

The NWS warns that travel will likely be impacted on mountain roads from Thursday night into Saturday. They also advise those recreating in backcountry areas to prepare for heavy, wet snow and rapidly dropping temperatures.

And as always, FOX 13's meteorologists (Utah's Weather Authority) will keep you updated as the storm gets closer!