Timeline of new storm bringing snow to Utah valleys, mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm moving through Utah overnight is expected to bring heavy snow to the mountain areas, but will also bring substantial snowfall to the valleys.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Salt Lake Valley beginning at midnight through 6 p.m. Tuesday, with valley floors expected to receive between 2-6 inches of snow and 6-12 inches along the benches.

Initially, rain will be found in the valleys while the mountains get hit with snow. However, as the front moves in, the snow levels drop to include the valley floors. The Winter Storm Warning may be extended if lake effect snow remains during the Tuesday afternoon hours.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80 from 9 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Most mountain areas are expected to receive up to 12 inches of snow, but the Cottonwoods may get hit with over two feet.

Valleys are forecast to receive the following snow totals:



Mountain Valleys : 4-8 inches

: 4-8 inches Salt Lake Valleys : 2-6 inches

: 2-6 inches Central Valleys: 2-5 inches

The snow will likely affect the Tuesday morning commute in northern Utah, while drivers in the southern part of the state will experience rainy conditions. Traction laws could be enacted for mountain roads, and drivers are urged to check for avalanche mitigation road closures.