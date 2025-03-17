Traffic conditions to worsen Monday as storm moves into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A cold front forecast to bring heavy snow to parts of northern Utah at the start of the work week will create worsening driving conditions on Monday, as well as a possible hazardous Tuesday morning commute.

The front is forecast to move into the area near the end of Monday afternoon's commute at approximately 6 p.m., while it will begin to affect southern Utah by 10 p.m. Road conditions will become more hazardous on Tuesday, during the morning commute along most of Interstate 15 and Interstate 80.

Roads in the valleys could see slushy conditions through the Salt Lake, Logan, and Provo regions on Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation is forecasting periods of heavy snow along mountain routes (Cottonwood Canyons, Logan Summit, Powder Mountain, Monte Cristo, Daniels Summit, Skyline, Brian Head, and Eagle Point) beginning Monday night into Tuesday. Those mountain roads are forecast to see several inches of snow and periods of heavy snow through the night and into Tuesday.

Drivers may also experience a few wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour on I-80 between Wendover and Tooele as the system moves in Monday.

In southern Utah, strong winds ahead of the front could create drifting snow hazards near Brian Head and Upper State Route 14.

UDOT says the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during starting Monday afternoon:

