Rainy start to the week!

A cooler, wetter start to the work week than what we saw over the weekend. A cold front will drop highs to around 60 for the Wasatch Front on Monday with highs falling back into the lower 80s in southern Utah.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and isolated storms are possible throughout Monday but it won't be a washout. It does appear the Monday morning commute will be wet between Ogden and Provo where a band of rain sets up along the front.

Snow levels fall to 7,000 feet in northern Utah so the higher peaks of the northern mountains could see light snow accumulations Monday into Tuesday.

The active weather pattern continues Tuesday but coverage will be less than Monday. By Wednesday, temperatures warm back into the mid-70s for the Wasatch Front and climb back up near 90 for St. George.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the weather looks to be seasonal with only a small chance for isolated showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Scattered morning showers becoming isolated. A few sunbreaks. Cooler. Highs: Lower 60s.

Tuesday: Isolated showers but mainly dry. Afternoon sunbreaks. Cool. Highs: Lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs: Mid-70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly sunny. A sprinkle or two. Cooler. Highs: Lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Lower 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.