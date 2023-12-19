Watch Now
Weather will remain cold and foggy but a chance of snow before Christmas

Posted at 7:38 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 09:38:28-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A light break up of the inversion mainly on the benches but it will stay in place across the northern valleys with poor air quality. A weak weather system could bring slight improvement mid-week, but a stronger storm will move in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Slightly less morning fog. Mostly cloudy & hazy through the day. Highs: Near 33.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & hazy with areas of fog forming. Lows: Near 27.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 42.

