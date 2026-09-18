Tornado confirmed to have touched down as storm rolls through Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah — A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Fruit Heights on Friday afternoon as severe weather moved through Davis County.

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 3:19 p.m. near a summit along the ridgeline close to Francis Peak, which sits at an elevation of 7,500 feet. No damage was caused by the tornado as it touched down in an unpopulated area.

Video shared by Shon Stevenson showed the tornado briefly touching near the peak.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Davis County, with Layton, Kaysville and Farmington under the warning. Videos shared with FOX 13 News showed swirling clouds and heavy rain.

Video below shows water crashing through Men's Warehouse store in Layton:

Rain falls through ceiling at Men's Warehouse in Layton

The rain did cause damage to a store in Layton, where water was seen crashing through the ceiling. Video taken by Stephanie Carlos-Palma showed water pouring through the Men's Warehouse at 1850 Woodland Park Drive, as employees and customers looked on.

It's not known how much damage the water caused, and FOX 13 News has reached out to the store for information.

Video below shows wild weather at Hill Air Force Base and Clearfield:

Severe weather video rolls through Davis County

The warning was issued just before 1:45 p.m and expired at 2:15 p.m., although a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still in effect for central Morgan County and south central Weber County.

Video below shows massive storm clouds quickly moving over Davis County (Megan Tarbet):

Massive storm clouds seen rolling through Davis County

Heavy rain and golf ball-sized hail were seen in the area as the storm moved through, along with street flooding in certain areas.

Russell Smuin Hail cracked the windshield of a vehicle outside a Kaysville home on Friday, September 18, 2026.

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