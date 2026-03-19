Trending even warmer

A strong high-pressure system over the Desert Southwest is driving the heat, pushing daytime highs close to 30 degrees above normal. Cities could see temperatures rival or even break March records.

Yesterday, Cedar City tied its March record high at 81 degrees, while Salt Lake City hit 79 degrees. These temperatures are more typical of early June than mid-March.

Early models show Salt Lake City reaching at least 80 degrees today and breaking its March record Friday. St. George could top its previous March record of 91 degrees.

A dry cold front will move in Sunday, cooling northern Utah by around 15 degrees and southern Utah by 5 to 10 degrees. Even then, highs will still be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

The cooldown won’t last long as high pressure is expected to return Monday, bringing near-record warmth again by Tuesday.

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