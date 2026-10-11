Tropical Remnants Bring Heavy Rain & High Winds

Tropical Storm Rachel made landfall last night along the northern Baja Peninsula and quickly weakened. The remnants of the storm will drift north across the area today, bringing widespread showers & t-storms. Heavy rain & strong winds will be likely.

Some storms could become strong to severe over southern, central, & eastern Utah with very strong winds possible and even the chance of isolated tornadoes.

Winds will be strong across much of the state, especially over western & southern Utah where they could gust between 50 to 60 mph and even higher up in the mountains.

With deep tropical moisture in place, heavy rain is likely with precipitation totals of 1 to 3 inches by Monday. The flood threat will remain high. Lots of reasons to be weather aware today!

After a brief lull tonight, widespread precipitation will linger through at least Wednesday. It's going to get a lot colder with temperatures dropping about 15-20 degrees below average early this week.

It looks like we'll finally dry out by the middle of the week and gradually warm up heading into next weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Scattered showers & t-storms, some of which may bring heavy rainfall. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with showers & isolated t-storms still possible, but decreasing. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Wet & windy with scattered showers & t-storms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. South winds 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday Night: Showers & isolated t-storms. Lows: Upper 50s.

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