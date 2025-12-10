UNSEASONABLY WARM HIGHS

As the rest of yesterday's low clears out of the region, gusty winds will continue Wednesday across southwest Wyoming and northeast Utah. A few light morning showers could bring light rain and a bit of snow to elevations above 9,000.

High pressure will move in Thursday and stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to trend anywhere from 10-20 degrees above average. Sunshine will dominate most days, but valleys could see increasing inversions.

Low hanging clouds kept temperatures stable into early Wednesday morning, but that cloud cover is expected to break up by mid-day. Conditions will remain mild and unchanged through early next week.

Looking ahead, early models are suggesting the area of high-pressure could weaken by Sunday. However, this system appears to be weak and dry so not much chance is expected.

