Utah could get northern lights show this week

SALT LAKE CITY — "So you're telling me there's a chance," - Lloyd Christmas.

Utah residents, especially in the north, have a somewhat decent shot at seeing the northern lights put on its elusive sky show later this week.

Following recent coronal mass ejections on the sun, a large geomagnetic storm is expected to hit Earth as early as Thursday. The storm is essentially the "fuel" that could form an aurora seen as far south as Utah.

Although the current forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center shows the northern lights ending just before Utah on Friday evening, residents in the state have previously been lucky to see the show when it was not expected to reach the area.

Back in April, many in Utah shared photos of the phenomenon that appears to the paint the night sky in various colors. Because the aurora may be faint in the Beehive State, it may be easier to capture it on camera than with the naked eye.

Even if the northern lights reach the outer reaches of Utah, Mother Nature may play spoiler as the forecast is calling for overcast skies with snow.

But to reiterate what Lloyd Christmas said in "Dumb and Dumber," there's always a chance.