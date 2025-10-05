Utahns and visitors react to first snow of the season as ski resorts prepare for winter

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The recent weather has brought many challenges for Utahns, but there are also many positives, considering several ski resorts saw their first snowfall in the mountains Saturday.

FOX 13 News caught up with residents visiting Snowbird and discovered some thrive in the snow.

“Oh, it's the best. This is why I moved to Utah is to like enjoy the winter,” said Salt Lake resident Carlee Mccardel.

“I feel like maybe the snow was a deterrent for a lot of people, but we love the snow. We were born in Utah, so we love it up here,” said Snowbird visitor Jesse Carrillo.

Other residents, however, do not thrive as much in the snow.

“It looks great. It was beautiful. But we also hate the snow,” said Utah resident Mckenna Lauritzen.

However, if it’s one thing everyone could agree on, it’s how beautiful it can be.

“When you're going up the canyon, you see the yellow and the orange, and then it automatically hits the snow. So it was kind of amazing to see it start of October,” said Utah resident Jacquelyn Mason.

“A little scary — winter is coming,” Lauritzen added.

Snowbird communications and social media specialist Jacob Marquardt said it makes many want to start waxing their skis.

“If we do get a lot of snow ahead of our targeted opening date — which is Nov. 27, conditions permitting — we would have conversations about possibly opening earlier, but right now, this snow is probably going to melt before the season, so it's really just creating a sense of excitement and anticipation for the season,” he said.

He added that snow helps boost business, and despite the wintry conditions, their visitation numbers were still strong on Saturday.

However, there are many safety factors to keep in mind when driving up the canyon this winter.

“We work really closely with our partners at UDOT to make sure that everyone has the proper types of vehicles and tires to get up here,” Marquardt said. "Whether you're running all season tires or studded snow tires, just make sure that you're prepared to drive up the canyon. It can get really snowy and slick at times.”

Some residents are already ready to hit the slopes.

“Ski season is here — let's get ready for it! I'm so excited,” Mccardel said.

“I’m so excited. I am pumped to just get up here and just snowboard,” said fellow Snowbird visitor Mauro Aguilar.

Meanwhile, others are preparing to stay inside.

“We don't want to leave the house,” Lauritzen said.

"The roads and Utah drivers, everyone just not as cautious as they need to be in the snow,” Mason added.

Regardless of your preference, Utah’s scenery is something everyone can enjoy this winter season.

“I was raised in New Jersey. We get snow, but we don't get those mountains, so it's really beautiful,” said Snowbird visitor Tabatha Ledezma.

“Its scenery is probably the best thing. I was raised in Arizona, and you don't get this. I’m not going back. I'm staying here,” said visitor Maria Aguilar.

For more information on how to prepare ahead of the winter season visit udot.utah.gov.

