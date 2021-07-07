Utah's sizzling summer continues as SLC ties daily temp record

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's summer of scorching heat continued Wednesday as Salt Lake City tied a daily mark for the highest temperature recorded on July 7.

At 2:52 p.m. the temperature hit 103 degrees in Salt Lake City, tying the record set in 2002 and 2017. It's the tenth time this year that temperatures have reached the century mark in the city.

[2:52 pm] Salt Lake City has tied the daily record high temperature of 103°F, previously set in 2017 and 2002. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 7, 2021

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City issued an Excessive Heat Warning for south central Utah, including the cities of Kanab and Escalante, through 9 p.m. Sunday. A similar warning remains in effect for the areas near Zion National Park, Washington County and St. George where temperatures may reach 115 degrees.

A heat warning has been extended until Thursday at 9 p.m. for Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, San Rafael Swell, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Southwest Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Western Canyonlands, Western Millard and Juab Counties, Western Uinta Basin.

Earlier Wednesday, the NWS tweeted that temperatures across Utah are currently 10-15 degrees above seasonal norms.