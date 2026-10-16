UTAH’S WEATHER IS ABOUT TO FLIP...AGAIN!

After this morning’s cold start, Utah will begin to warm as high pressure stays over the region through the first part of the weekend.

By Sunday, the weather pattern becomes much more active.

Moisture from weakening Tropical Storm Simon is expected to move north from the eastern Pacific through Baja California and into the Desert Southwest. That surge of moisture could help produce a few thunderstorms across southern Utah Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some storms could produce heavy rain. The chance for thunderstorms will continue Monday afternoon and evening as moisture remains in place.

An even larger storm system is expected to approach from the Pacific on Tuesday. This system could bring widespread precipitation to central and southern Utah beginning Tuesday afternoon, followed by several rounds of rain and high-elevation snow through at least the early part of next weekend.

Most locations could receive 0.50 to 1.50 inches of precipitation during that stretch.

Snow will also return to Utah's highest mountains.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app