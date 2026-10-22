Utah’s Wild Weather Swing

Southern and central Utah face the greatest concern through Thursday. Southern Utah is now under a Moderate Risk on the excessive rainfall, level 3 out of 4, as repeated rounds of rain could lead to flash flooding.

A few thunderstorms could also become strong or severe across southern and western Utah today. The main threats include heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. As the storm moves through the region, moisture will also spread farther north.

The storm will also bring a noticeable change in temperatures.

Colder air is expected to arrive Friday, dropping afternoon temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Snow levels could fall to around 9,000 feet, allowing Utah's highest mountains to pick up their first meaningful snowfall from this storm.

About 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible above 9,000 feet across northern and central Utah.

Most of the state will begin drying out Friday, although a few showers could linger across southeastern Utah this weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain cooler through Saturday and Sunday.

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