Video: Waterfalls caused by flash flooding in Capitol Reef National Park

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Parts of southern Utah were under Flash Flood Warnings Tuesday, and some of those floods created spectacular waterfalls.

A ranger at Capitol Reef National Park caught some of these waterfalls on camera, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said the waterfalls seen in the video above were among many others across the park.

But unlike most waterfalls, these ones were full of dirt as the brownish-red water cascaded down the similarly tinted rock formations.

After multiple days of record-breaking hot temperatures, thunderstorms moved into the area, bringing with them about an inch of rain on Tuesday morning and afternoon. , with up to a half-inch of rain having already fallen by 11:45 a.m. An additional half-inch is possible in the warning area.

As the videos show, flash floods can cause currents to quickly become raging and life-threatening. Therefore, campers and hikers should move to higher ground and avoid streams or creeks when such warnings are issued.