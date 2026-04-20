Warm, quiet start to weather week, but another front on the way

It will be a warm and quiet start to the week across Utah, with temperatures well above average Monday and Tuesday.

However, gusty southwinds are forecast in western Utah before a new storm and cold front move in Wednesday.

The front will bring much cooler temperatures to the valleys and mountains, with snow north of Interstate 70.

Freezing temperatures will be possible Thursday through Saturday morning across parts of Utah.

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