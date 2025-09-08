Warm start to the week; Taste of Fall by Friday

Warm & windy at times ahead of a slow-moving storm that arrives by the end of the week. Wet weather is most likely by Friday. With temps dropping 5-10 degrees below average, it'll feel like Fall!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

