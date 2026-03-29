Warm weekend continues with record highs possible

Happy Weekend, Utah!

Another stretch of unusually warm March weather continues over the weekend, with record highs possible for many areas of the state. Aside from the heat, calm conditions remain with highs running 10 to 20 degrees above average; mid-70s are expected along the Wasatch Front with upper 80s in St. George. High clouds are passing through as we head into Monday, but no showers are anticipated in the valleys. Some moisture may spark a few isolated mountain showers, with a slight chance of thunder. Otherwise, plan on partly cloudy skies into the work week.

The shift begins late Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will cool closer to normal, and precipitation will become more widespread. Valleys should see some rain, while mountain snow develops above about 7,500 to 8,500 feet, with the best chances mainly across northern Utah. Unsettled weather continues into Wednesday, with additional showers and increasing mountain snowfall. Winds will also pick up, becoming gusty midweek and stronger into Thursday as the next system approaches.

By late week, a colder system could bring a more noticeable drop in temperatures. Snow levels may fall to around 4,500 to 6,000 feet, allowing for more widespread mountain snow and even a chance of flakes mixing into lower elevations by Friday. Stay tuned!