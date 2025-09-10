Warm & windy; High fire danger

Gusty, dry SW winds will bring high fire danger across Western UT today.

Showers & t-storms are possible over the north & east this evening into tomorrow morning. Cooler temps by Friday & Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy with south winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny, warm, & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph n the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

