Warm & windy; High fire danger

Gusty, dry SW winds will bring high fire danger across Western UT today.
Showers & t-storms are possible over the north & east this evening into tomorrow morning. Cooler temps by Friday & Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy with south winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny, warm, & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph n the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
