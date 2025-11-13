Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm & windy today; Cooler & wet this weekend

Warm & windy today; Cooler & wet this weekend- Thursday, November 13
Posted
and last updated

It's going to be sunny, warm, & breezy today...it won't feel much like November!

SW winds will help temps climb well above average again. The forecast is for a high of 70 degrees in Salt Lake City. If we hit that, we'll tie the record for today! It's going to be breezy statewide with gusts of 20-30 mph possible across some of the northern & western valleys.

The winds are ahead of a storm dropping down the west coast before it makes its way north across Utah this weekend. Dry conditions are expected today & tomorrow, then valley rain & high elevation mountain snow late Saturday & Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere