Warm & windy today; Cooler & wet this weekend

It's going to be sunny, warm, & breezy today...it won't feel much like November!

SW winds will help temps climb well above average again. The forecast is for a high of 70 degrees in Salt Lake City. If we hit that, we'll tie the record for today! It's going to be breezy statewide with gusts of 20-30 mph possible across some of the northern & western valleys.

The winds are ahead of a storm dropping down the west coast before it makes its way north across Utah this weekend. Dry conditions are expected today & tomorrow, then valley rain & high elevation mountain snow late Saturday & Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

