Warm & windy today; High fire danger in the south

It's going to be sunny, warm, & windy across UT today!

Winds won't be as strong as yesterday, but will become more widespread. Gusts could cause patchy blowing dust & keep fire danger high in the south & east.

A late week storm brings cooler, wet weather by Friday & early Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. South winds 10 to 20 mph late morning through afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

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