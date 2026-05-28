Warm & windy today; Showers possible tomorrow

Sunny, warm, & breezy again today! A weather system will move across Utah tomorrow & Saturday, bringing cooler temps a chance of showers! Becoming sunny & much warmer by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & very warm. South winds 10-20 mph. High: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

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