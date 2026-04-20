Warm, quiet start to weather week, but another front on the way

A warm start to the week!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny and warm with temps climbing as much as 10-15 degrees above average today & tomorrow. It's a great opportunity to get any outdoor projects done before the next storm moves in by the middle of the week.

Gusty winds will develop across Western UT Tuesday ahead of the storm, then shift into Eastern UT on Wednesday.

The storm will move in on Wednesday and bring cooler, wet weather, mainly north of I-70. Valley rain is expected with mountain snow above 6,500 ft. Showers will linger into Thursday and then it'll dry out by Friday.

Below freezing temps are possible from Thursday through Saturday mornings, especially in Eastern & Western Utah, as well as parts of Eastern Box Elder County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

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