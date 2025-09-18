Warming up before the storms roll in!

Warmer & dry today! Moisture moves in from the south tonight with showers & t-storms in Southern & Central Utah tomorrow, then across the north Saturday. Drying out by end of the weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 90s.
Thursday Night: Slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then becoming likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 60s.
