Warming up before the storms roll in!

Warmer & dry today! Moisture moves in from the south tonight with showers & t-storms in Southern & Central Utah tomorrow, then across the north Saturday. Drying out by end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then becoming likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

