Weather alert issued for multiple Utah roads as cold front moves through

SALT LAKE CITY — A cold front is bringing bring rain and some snow to areas along the Wasatch Front early Tuesday, with traffic conditions likely to be affected by the weather through the afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation expects Interstate 15 to "easily run wet," with roads in the lower benches and canyons to see slush during a 2-3 hour period as the front moves through.

Higher elevations in the canyons and summits will get a few inches of road snow, with the Cottonwood canyons possibly seeing more snow in the mid canyon areas than the upper areas.

Drivers should be aware that traction laws could be enforced at some point during the day.

UDOT is forecasting possible brief snow and slush for I-15 in the Cove Fort area and portions of I-70 in the southern part of the state until approximately 3 p.m.

These roads could experience weather-related issues during the early afternoon:

