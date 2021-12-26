Weather delays, cancellations prevent travelers from getting home after Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather is still impacting travelers to and from Utah.

TODAY'S FORECAST: Snow storms expected through Monday

FOX 13 spoke to some passengers at the airport who were not able to go home Sunday.

“She was supposed to be here at 9:15 a.m. Now it’s 11:45 a.m.,” said Tanya McIntyre from Park City.

Many travelers had to rearrange their plans today after major delays and even cancellations impacted travel in the skies.

At least 26,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport Sunday.

Snow removal crews at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday morning spent hours clearing the airfield and de-icing planes.

The weather didn’t only impact flight schedules, but it also created a fair amount of turbulence in the sky.

“It was definitely bumpy. A lot of people were losing their stomachs, a lot of people were grabbing their bags to do their business in,” McIntyre said.

READ: Day after Christmas storm bringing snow across Utah

Chuck and Bonnie Temple will have to stay an extra day in Utah due to bad weather.

“Mid-drive, we got notice that we were delayed, and then we got notice we were delayed again. And then we finally decided we’re just going to re-book. The best one we could get is tomorrow evening at 10:45 p.m.," said Oregon resident Chuck Temple.

The Temples decided to spend one extra day with family. However, they say they are exhausted.

“Five grandkids, age five and under — it’s joyous, but it's chaos,” said Bonnie Temple.

Part of the problem is the weather at the other end of their trip in Oregon.

“We could probably get out of here, we just can’t land in Eugene. It’s hard to get crews in too; Eugene has no snow equipment either. Well, minimal,” said Chuck Temple.