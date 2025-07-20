Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winds increase going into the work week

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

Another gorgeous start to the day across the state. Temperatures are expected to climb a few degrees from Saturday in Northern Utah. Otherwise, a similar setup is anticipated for today, with near-average highs and a few mountain storms.

Graphics generated at the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the projected temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Sunday is shown to be sunny with a high of 97° with cloud cover in the evenings. Monday is shown to be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 95°.

Early in the week, winds will increase over the western half of the state on Monday as a low pressure system moves into the Pacific Northwest. Winds will be strongest over northwest Utah with gusts of 30-35 mph on Monday afternoon.

Graphics generated at the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the project path of wind gusts over the state. The wind is shown largely in the northwest, stretching from Ely and Elko through Salt Lake City.

Temperatures will start to drop statewide on Monday as well. In southern Utah, another surge of moisture on Monday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms with possible flash flooding in low-lying areas and some slot canyons.

Graphics generated at the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the upper level flow. Much of the map is in red, with the flow's path staying to the northern parts of the continental U.S.

Cloud cover will help keep temperatures in the upper 90s for Lower Washington County.

Drier and warmer weather will return throughout the rest of the week. However, our mountain areas may see a stray shower or storm.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs: Mid to upper 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows: Near 74°.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Windy. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday: Cooler and Partly Cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Hot and Sunny. Highs: Near 102°.

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy. Lows: Near 78°.

Monday: Partly Cloudy/AM Storm Chance. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs: Near 98°.

