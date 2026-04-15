'Winter' isn't done yet as storm to bring snow, freezing temperatures to Utah

"Winter" is not giving up without a fight, even after one of the warmest seasons on record in Utah.



After weeks of unseasonably high temperatures, a late-season storm on Thursday is set to bring snow and freeze advisories to much of the state, along with very cold temperatures.

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The front will move into Utah overnight Wednesday with light showers, which will change to snow in some areas by Thursday and into the afternoon. Mountain areas should expect to see the most snowfall, including Alta, which is forecast to receive up to nearly 10 inches.

Snow potential in the northern valleys remains uncertain, but some areas could see up to 3 inches, although it likely won't stick. The possibility of lake effect snow will exist for the Salt Lake Valley on Friday morning.

Most of Utah, west of Interstate 15, and all valleys, will be under a Freeze Warning on Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures in northern Utah will dip into the 20s, while Cedar City in southern Utah could hit temperatures in the upper teens.

The storm moves in as many people have already moved on to warmer interests, including gardening. People are being advised to protect newly-planted flowers or plants, as well as exposed plumbing.

