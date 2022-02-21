Winter storm arrives in northern Utah; Will push southward over coming days

A cold front has arrived in northern Utah and will push southward over the next couple days.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

FOX 13 News Forecasted snow over the next 24 hours for the northern half of Utah

FULL FORECAST: Widespread snow; Much colder this week

FOX 13 News Forecasted snow over the next 24 hours for the southern half of Utah

7:45 a.m.

Snowplows are out and UDOT is asking drivers to travel with caution and make room for plows as snow blankets much of Utah, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions.

7:00 a.m.

Surfaces in the Salt Lake Valley were already covered in snow by 7 a.m. Monday and traction laws were implemented in the Cottonwood Canyons as slick driving conditions became possible.

Valley floors were seeing snow accumulations by 7:30 a.m. but roads weren't too treacherous.

We conditions were expected to last through most of the day and evening for northern Utah.

Download the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Utah County and southward are expected to receive the brunt of the storm.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Utah through 7 p.m. Monday.