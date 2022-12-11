Winter weather warnings, advisories issued for most of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah will be under severe weather warnings or advisories Sunday as a storm system moves in ahead of the work week.



Because of the weather, drivers are being warned of winter driving conditions during traffic commutes on Monday morning and evening. During these times, drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.

Heavy winds have preceded the storm, with winds gusting to as high as 60 miles per hour in the Tooele Valley on Sunday morning.

The storm is expected to drop up to 2 feet of snow in some areas like the northern mountains, while the central and southern mountains may possibly receive up to 18 inches of snow. Valleys in northern valleys could find between 2-6 inches of snow before the system moves on.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service has placed a large portion of northern Utah under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulations on valley floors could reach up to 5 inches, while the benches could receive 4-8 inches.

Areas under the advisory until 11 a.m. Tuesday :

Bear River Valley

Cache Valley

Eastern Box Elder County

Northern Wasatch Front

Rush Valley

Salt Lake Valley

Tooele Valley

Rain will arrive throughout the day, but change to snow Sunday evening and become heavy at times through 4-6 a.m. Monday.

South and south central Utah, along with the Western Uinta Mountains and Sanpete County Valley are also under a Winter Storm Advisory through 11 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for higher elevations around the state, especially in the Wasatch Mountains and southern mountain areas. Snow accumulation will approach or exceed 2 inches per hour for a time between 5 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Tooele and Rush valleys, as well as southwest Utah, until 8 p.m. Sunday, while a Wind Advisory is in place until the same time for several areas, including the Salt Lake Valley.