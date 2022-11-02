Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning brought snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah.

The first storm of November is a reminder that if you haven't pulled out your winter coat yet, you might want to.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

A live view from Wellsville shows snow blanketing the ground and trees in white.

FOX 13 News viewers also report seeing snow in other areas of Utah, including in Perry and North Ogden.

Clayton Anderson "Snowing in Perry"

Ryan Rose

More than 500 Utahns are without power in various counties as the storm rolls through.

The storm begins in Northern Utah Wednesday morning and will spread to Southern and Central Utah, as well as parts of Wyoming by Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Utah saw wind gusts of more 67 miles per hour in the area of the Great Salt Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol said the gusty winds caused semi-trucks to tip over on Interstate 80 overnight.

In total, two trucks tipped over within two miles of each other at mileposts 78 and 80. The incidents prompted officials to restrict access to I-80 for high-profile vehicles temporarily.

No injuries were reported and on Wednesday morning, officials worked to clean everything up.