Don't suffer in silence

It’s an issue many don’t know about, and those who do are reluctant to discuss it.

Pelvic organ prolapse is a lot more common than you may think.

Dr. Austin Hill is a urogynecologist with Intermountain Health, and treating women with this condition is a large part of his practice.

Hill said, “Half of women over 40 will have some degree of prolapse, but only 1 in 5 will be bothered. So, if they don't have symptoms or they're not bothered by it, even if it's present, it's OK to observe and just kind of watch for a while. When it starts to impact daily life and things that we enjoy doing we're not able to anymore, then it's appropriate to go and try and find options for treating or making it better.”

Symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse include:



A bulge near the opening of the vagina

Feelings of pelvic pressure, heaviness, fullness

Feeling that things are falling down

A feeling of tissue coming outside of the vagina

Difficulty with bowel movements or a sense of incomplete emptying

Straining

The condition can impact all kinds of physical activity - from sports, travel, and exercise to the ability to have or to enjoy sex.

Think about all of the women in Utah who love to be active outdoors. Pelvic organ prolapse can definitely get in the way. But there are things women can do to improve their condition.

“Well, the important thing is to discuss there are non-operative and operative options. And so we always talk to patients about avoiding surgery if they'd like to and what things we can do for that, and then if they're interested in surgery, what options are available there,” said Hill.

Dr. Hill said the good news is non-surgical options help about half of patients experiencing the issue. Those options include physical therapy and exercise, also a pessary, an inserted device keeping things in place during activity.

When those options don't do the trick, it means the ligaments and other tissues supporting the organs surrounding the vagina need to be rebuilt for a patient's symptoms to improve.

“There are reconstruction options that just use sutures that dissolve. So those procedures we really would consider that you're relying on your own body or hoping for your body to scar and hold itself in place. And then there are options where we put mesh around the vagina,” said Hill.

Deciding what to do involves understanding the patient's medical and family history. Of course, you also need to acknowledge the condition and do something about it.

Due to the nature of pelvic organ prolapse, many women may feel like they just need to live with the issue.

“I think for a long time culturally women haven't talked about it and it was something they just decided or they would discuss as being part of life. And there are things that we can do,” said Hill.

It's almost certain there are women around you who are impacted by prolapse, avoiding certain activities or just enduring discomfort, often in silence.

If you are one of those women, it's worth exploring your options and getting help.