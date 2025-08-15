More choices for moms at Intermountain Health

Job titles change over time. For example, psychiatrists were once called “alienists,” and barbers used to perform medical procedures before surgeons took over the operating rooms.

But some roles have stood the test of time. Midwives are among them. While their responsibilities have evolved, their core mission remains the same: providing personal, supportive care to women.

At Intermountain Health, certified nurse midwives work alongside OB-GYNs in a collaborative program called Simply Birth, offering women more choices when it comes to childbirth and overall health.

“A lot of people think that midwives only care for women throughout their pregnancy and delivery,” said Carly Yearsley, a certified nurse midwife for Intermountain Health. “We see women of all ages through adolescence on through menopause. And some of my patients are in their 90s.”

Yearsley is a registered nurse with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nurse Midwifery. She can prescribe medication, oversee low-risk pregnancies and births, and partner with physicians when complications arise.

OB-GYN Dr. Nathan Kmetzsch, who works closely with Yearsley, said, “There's a lot of benefits to having a midwife.”

Both practice at Alta View Hospital’s new labor and delivery unit, which recently opened with upgraded amenities and state-of-the-art technology. Ask them what stands out about the new space, and you’ll hear two different perspectives that highlight their complementary roles.

“We have lots of options to help women through this experience,” Yearsley said. “We have a birthing stool, we have squat bars... We like to get women up and walking and change positions often — that's really important.”

Kmetzsch added, “They have spacious rooms with laboring tubs so they can have pain relief during labor. We have nitrous oxide as a supplement for those who don't want an epidural.”

Yearsley also mentioned other comfort measures, such as exercise balls that help open the pelvis during labor.

The approach is personal — and flexible. Women can choose the level of intervention they want, while still having immediate access to medical support if needed.

“We created a collaborative team,” Kmetzsch said. “We work really well together. We try to be a team, especially for midwives when they have complications with deliveries.”

Yearsley agreed, noting, “We care for women who are considered more low risk in their pregnancy, and if we have any concerns, we follow up or consult with our OB-GYN.”

She added, “I think women want to feel more like they're involved in their care — and that they can make choices for what they want for their birth experience.”