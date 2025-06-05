Obesity and pregnancy risks: how early intervention can help

Obesity affects 4 in 10 American adults and is a contributing factor to numerous health issues—from heart and lung disease to type 2 diabetes. But it's also a condition that can significantly impact pregnancy.

If you're a younger woman struggling with obesity, it's worth considering healthy ways to address it—both before and during pregnancy.

“It’s such a sweet season in life for women when they're caring for a new baby, and oftentimes it can give them the encouragement maybe they haven't felt before to feel motivated to make those little changes,” said Dr. Amelia Parrott, an OB-GYN with Intermountain Health.

While pregnancy is often a joyful milestone, it can come with serious risks—particularly when obesity is involved.

“I think most of my job is an absolute delight,” Parrott said. “And then we walk through also pretty thick, sad things. Again, that's such a privilege—to be able to walk beside people and be as much of a support as I can during those seasons as well.”

Still, Parrott prefers to help her patients avoid those difficult moments—and these days, that means having honest conversations about obesity.

“It has so many things that go with it that can be complicating factors specifically for pregnancy,” she said.

Obesity can lead to complications for both mother and baby. For the mother, it increases the risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and preeclampsia. For the baby, it raises the chances of premature birth, certain birth defects, and a predisposition to obesity and other metabolic conditions later in life.

“I always encourage people, when they think about their weight, to be both kind and honest with where they're starting from,” Parrott said. “Then kind of imagine where they could get if they were working hard and what their goal would be.”

Parrott emphasizes that support is available—and that change doesn't have to start alone.

Medical professionals, including your primary care provider or OB-GYN, can help guide you with compassion and care. One resource Parrott recommends is Intermountain Health’s Prepare Clinic, designed for women who are not yet pregnant but planning to be.

“There is a clinic available through Intermountain called the PrePPARE Clinic, and it's just a wonderful point for women who are not pregnant but planning to get pregnant to have a preconception visit,” Parrott said. “That’s definitely something I would encourage anybody who carries any comorbidities—like obesity, hypertension, or diabetes—to look into. It’s an opportunity to get plugged in before pregnancy.”

The clinic offers a personalized risk assessment to help women make informed medical decisions. It’s part of a growing effort to treat obesity not as a personal failure, but as the complex medical issue it truly is. Call 801-507-7400 for more information. To find an OB-GYN or midwife in Utah near you visit intermountainhealth.org