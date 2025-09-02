Robotic surgery and 3D imaging save Utah man’s kidney

A Garland, Utah man was preparing to donate a kidney to his uncle when a routine exam revealed an unexpected twist—he needed kidney surgery himself.

Justin Shelton's surgeon, Dr. Richard Matern, is the lead robotics and surgical specialties surgeon for Intermountain Health’s Canyons Region.

“He was going to donate a kidney to a relative, and during the workup he was found to have a kidney tumor,” said Matern.

Using advanced robotic technology and 3D imaging, Matern was able to remove the tumor while preserving most of Justin’s kidney.

“We got a 3D model to help us look because it did go fairly deep into his kidney and we wanted to make sure it was something that was safe and feasible,” Matern said. “I can look at it the night before or the day of surgery just to make sure that we know what we’re getting ourselves into.”

The advanced imaging and 3D models give surgeons a realistic view of what they’ll encounter—similar to having a detailed map before heading into the wilderness.

“We were able to do the surgery, save most of his kidney, just remove the tumor with a little rim of normal kidney, and have him stay in the hospital overnight and go home and really get back to his normal life,” said Matern.

Robotic Surgery: Constantly Evolving

Robotic surgery isn’t new, but innovation continues to make it better.

“Some of the innovations that have accompanied the robotics have been changing recently where we’re getting more data insights from the robot that can kind of tailor or teach us things about how we’re doing surgery and try and improve them,” said Matern. “There’s also been improved tools that have been added on to the robot that allow us to have advanced imaging capabilities, have 3D models, and be able to deliver cutting-edge care to patients.”

And more advancements are coming soon.

“Later this year there’s going to be more control over the 3D images inside the robotic console,” Matern said. “So right now I have to reach out and touch the screen on my iPhone and move things around, but moving forward it’s going to be placed in the console and then I’ll be able to manipulate the model with the console hand pieces and move things around without having to take hands out of the console, making it more efficient for surgeons, which ultimately helps patients get in and out of the operating room more effectively.”

At the end of the day, all the high-tech tools only matter if they improve patient outcomes.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” said Matern. “I think it helps us as surgeons, and ultimately I think the patients benefit from it.”

3D imaging and robotics are especially valuable in minimally invasive procedures, giving surgeons enhanced dexterity and precision that traditional instruments can’t match.