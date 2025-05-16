Supporting fathers and partners through postpartum depression

Postpartum depression impacts up to 20% of new birth mothers — and up to 20% of their partners. It's a serious issue, affecting as many as one in five new parents.

Pregnancy and childbirth bring dramatic physical and emotional changes. For some, it opens the door to debilitating depression. And for birth mothers, that door tends to open earlier.

“Postpartum depression in mothers typically begins anytime after the baby blues period, which lasts about two weeks postpartum,” said Brooke Herrud, a Healthy Beginnings care manager at Select Health. “But for dads, it can take three to six months before they start showing symptoms.”

New fathers and partners may hesitate to speak up. Many may feel like, “Who are we to make it about us?”

“And it’s so sad, because there’s this stigma that mom is the one who needs all the attention,” she said. “Upon discharge from the hospital, partners are taught what symptoms to look for in mom. But nobody is looking out for dad," said Herrud.

Stigma, like depression itself, can feel impossible to shake.

“There’s a stereotype that mental health concerns mean weakness — and that is absolutely not the case,” Herrud said.

In fact, experts say that reaching out for help is a sign of strength.

“This is a problem that is becoming more recognized, and we have resources and support for partners,” Herrud said. “If you feel like you’re distancing yourself, feeling more angry than usual, or struggling to bond with mom and baby — those are signs it’s time to talk to someone.”

And while struggling might sound negative, Herrud sees it as a sign of something positive — a sign that someone is still trying.

“Everybody’s life changes after having a baby — and it’s hard,” she said. “It’s important to notice if a partner isn’t involving themselves as much. It’s important for everybody to ask how dads and partners are doing, too.”

That includes friends, family members — and professionals like Herrud, who chose this career to help others.

“I tell a lot of my members, just call me and vent if you need to,” she said. “If you’re having a rough day and don’t want to lay it on your family — I’m here for that, too. It’s nice to be that person for someone else.”

Postpartum depression left untreated can lead to broken relationships, family separation — and in severe cases, worse outcomes.

Please take it seriously. The people in your life will be grateful.

If you or someone you know is struggling with postpartum depression, help is available. Talk to your healthcare provider or call/text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-852-6262.

In urgent situations, seek immediate help from a medical professional or crisis service.