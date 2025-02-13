Why helmets are essential for snow sports

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Intermoutnain Health.

Utah runs on snow – from tourism and our economy to the water that we drink. But it’s also the time in the winter when our kids get excited to go outside and play in the white stuff.

Experts say if there’s just one rule your family – always make sure everyone wears a helmet every time they hit the slopes.

“It can happen, I mean, to anybody in any situation, so we encourage helmets every ride, every time when you're out playing,” said Michelle Cameron, a community health coordinator at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

High speeds, uncertain terrain with a patchwork of trees and lift towers, and least predictable - people all around. Ski slopes present plenty of opportunity for danger.

“Helmets can reduce injuries by about 60%,” said Cameron.

Cameron said helmets are especially important for children with brains still developing, and judgment may not be the best. Experts say elmets should be an ironclad rule when skiing and boarding and should be evaluated each season.

“So, you want to make sure that it sits level on the head, that it's nice and snug, so it's not moving around side to side or front to back. Then, you want to make sure the chin strap is snug enough that you can just fit two fingers through so that it's holding it in place,” said Cameron.

But if you need a helmet on the ski slopes, what about on a tube or sled in the local park?

Yes, said Cameron. Every ride. Every time. “It's the speed, it's the ice, it's the, you know, kids playing together.”

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital shared the following tips to keep kids safe while playing winter sports:

Safe Sledding:



Separate age groups: Keep younger kids away from older ones on the hill to avoid accidents.

Keep younger kids away from older ones on the hill to avoid accidents. Ride smart: Always go forward, feet first, and sit up to prevent head injuries.

Always go forward, feet first, and sit up to prevent head injuries. Choose the right hill: Make sure the slope isn't too steep, is free of obstacles like trees or fences, and ends with a flat runoff. Snow-covered slopes are best; avoid icy ones.

Ice Skating Safety:



Stick to approved surfaces: Only skate on rinks or other approved areas.

Only skate on rinks or other approved areas. Follow the flow: Skate in the same direction as everyone else.

Skate in the same direction as everyone else. Avoid choking hazards: Don't chew gum or eat candy while skating.

Don't chew gum or eat candy while skating. Gear up: Consider helmets, knee pads, and elbow pads, especially for beginners.

Skiing and Snowboarding Tips:



Learn from the pros: Enroll your kids in lessons with qualified instructors.

Enroll your kids in lessons with qualified instructors. Never ski alone: Kids should always have a buddy or be supervised by an adult.

Kids should always have a buddy or be supervised by an adult. Pick the right runs: Choose slopes that match your child's skill level and experience.

Choose slopes that match your child's skill level and experience. Avoid obstacles: Steer clear of areas with trees and other hazards.

Snowmobiling Guidelines:



Age matters: Kids under 16 shouldn't operate snowmobiles, and those under 6 shouldn't ride on them at all.

Kids under 16 shouldn't operate snowmobiles, and those under 6 shouldn't ride on them at all. Safe speeds: Keep it slow and never use a snowmobile to pull sleds or skiers.

