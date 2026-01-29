Why puffy coats and car seats don't mix

Winter weather often means bundling kids up before heading out the door. But safety experts say one common habit can quietly put children at risk during a car ride.

Puffy winter coats can prevent a car seat harness from fitting properly — making it less effective in a crash.

The harness should sit snug against a child’s body, according to health experts. Bulky layers create space between the child and the straps, which can allow too much movement if a crash occurs.

“Coats and bulky layers can mask an improper fit with loose straps,” said Ashley Castañeda, a community health coordinator with Intermountain Children’s Health. “That extra space can increase the risk of serious injury or ejection.”

The problem is especially significant for infants and young children. Their car seat straps are much shorter than an adult seat belt, meaning even a small amount of extra space can make a big difference in how the harness performs during an impact.

Experts recommend a simple way to check whether a coat is too bulky. First, buckle the child into the car seat while wearing the coat and tighten the harness. Try pinching the shoulder straps — there should be no excess webbing. Then remove the child, take off the coat and buckle them back in without adjusting the straps. If you can now pinch extra space, the coat should not be worn in the car seat.

Safety specialists say removing a bulky coat does not mean children have to be cold. Instead, parents can dress kids in thin layers such as base layers, sweatshirts or lightweight fleece. Once the child is properly buckled, a blanket or coat can be placed over them, or a jacket can be worn backward over the harness.

Experts also advise against using aftermarket products that go between the child and the car seat, and remind parents to keep children in rear-facing car seats as long as possible, following the height and weight limits listed on the seat’s manufacturer label.

More child passenger safety information is available at intermountainhealth.org/childsafety.